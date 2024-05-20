UCLA Basketball: Former Bruin Jaime Jaquez Makes an NBA All-Rookie Team
Former UCLA Bruins All-American and Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. capped off his incredible rookie season with a notch in the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team.
The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the news via Twitter/X.
Jaquez joins Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller, and Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski on the First Team.
The former Bruin had himself one heck of a rookie campaign. In 75 games and 20 starts, he notched 11.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from behind the arc.
Jaquez was the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old played an immediate role with the Heat, providing a veteran-like presence to a veteran team.
Unfortunately for Jaquez and the Heat, their season ended after a first-round exit to the Boston Celtics. The Heat were a depleted bunch, and Jaquez did his best to make it a competitive series. In his first playoff appearance, he recorded 12.8 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in four games.
The former Pac-12 Player of the Year will look to build off his incredible rookie season moving forward.
