UCLA Football: Bruins Add Ex-Big 12 Running Back Transfer
New head coach DeShaun Foster's first UCLA Bruins class just added some depth to its run game.
According to Tracy Pierson of 247Sports, redshirt junior running back Anthony Frias II is joining the club as a transfer from Kansas State, with just two weeks left until the start of training camp. Frias first visited the Blue and Gold earlier this month.
Frias started off his collegiate career at Modest Junior College in 2021, before transferring to Kansas State in 2022.
The 5-foot-10, 212-pound Frias appeared in 10 contests for the Wildcats. He rushed 13 times and accumulated 42 total yards, while also notching two receptions on five yards. A versatile athlete, Frias also also played some snaps as a kickoff defender last year, notching five total tackles (two solo, three assisted).
Pierson adds that Frias, an alum of Turlock High in California, was honored on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team for his efforts off the gridiron in 2023.
Frias redshirted his first season with K-State in 2022. During his lone year at Modesto in 2021, Frias notched an impressive 851 rushing yards and scored 17 touchdowns — the most that year for any California junior college player.
Even after this addition, the Bruins may still be building.
Pierson is hearing that the team may yet add at least one more player on offense prior to the start of training camp, via the NCAA transfer portal.
