UCLA Football: Bruins Earn Commit from Local 3-Star Running Back
Oak Hills High School running back Karson Cox, of Hesperia, California, has revealed after a weekend visit that he'll be suiting up for the UCLA Bruins this fall, per Blair Angulo of 247Sports.
He's staying local after reportedly being courted by at least 20 other teams, Angulo adds. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot, 190-pound junior is ranked as the No. 35 prospect at his position among his class, per 247Sports.
"The highlight of the weekend was me committing on Mother's Day surprising everybody there because I didn't tell nobody beforehand that I was committing," Cox informed Angulo. "The biggest pitch from the coaches was just playing under a coaching staff that knows how to develop running backs. I love the new vision of the program of being able to compete and the coaching staff understanding their players, as well as the new era that is happening just has me overall excited.
"My family loved the visit, they weren't expecting me to make the move to commit," Angulo said. "They just loved that I stayed home so they can attend games because they haven't missed a single game of my career."