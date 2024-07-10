UCLA Football: Bruins Earn Commit from Local 3-Star Wideout Recruit
The UCLA Bruins have secured the talents of local 2025 three-star wider receiver Jace Brown. Brown announced via Twitter/X that he will commit to UCLA.
Brown is a local talent from Downey, California, and attends Warren High School. Brown had programs like Arizona, Fresno State, Kansas, and Colorado State on his tail but preferred to stay home and become a Bruin.
The wide receiver went in for an official visit on June 21, only 11 days after UCLA made him an official offer. A couple of weeks later, Brown decided that UCLA was the school for him. According to 247Sports, Brown is ranked No. 89 in his position and the No. 55 player in his home state.
The Downey native is described as a jumbo receiver who, due to his growing frame, could possibly become a tight end in college. Brown stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds. He has strong hands, can run, and has a big frame.
This past season, he recorded 46 receptions for 560 yards and six touchdowns for his school. Brown becomes the 15th player to commit to UCLA for the class of 2025. He joins other three stars, such as cornerback Chase Coleman, offensive tackle Garrison Blank, and tight end Dylan Sims, in eventually donning the gold and blue.
