UCLA Football: Bruins Land Quarterback Commitment
The UCLA Bruins may have found their quarterback of the future. On Friday, three-star quarterback from the class of 2025, Colton Gumino, announced he will take his talents to UCLA.
Gumino announced he will take his talents to Westwood. He shared the news via Twitter/X.
The three-star quarterback hails from Arlington Heights, Illinois, and is the No. 50 player ranked in his home state. Gumino is the No. 106 quarterback ranked in his class and attends John Hershey High School.
Gumino visited UCLA on June 21 and committed a week later. The junior quarterback chose the Bruins over Marshall, Akron, Arkansas State, Fordham, James Madison, Ball State, Bowling Green, and Eastern Michigan, to name a few.
Gumino told Allen Trieu of 247Sports why he decided to commit to UCLA.
"My initial point of contact was with [general manager] Butler Benton, who made a positive impression right from the start," Gumino said. "Coach Foster, quarterback coaches Ted White and John Tomlinson, player personnel coach Stacy Ford, and Chris Carter all displayed great energy and a unified commitment to their team goals, further reinforcing my positive impression. Meeting [offensive coordinator] Eric Bienemy later on in the process I knew it was the right fit for me."
"I would like to highlight the impact of Coach Foster, whose genuine personality and dedication to his team make him a truly great person to be around," Gumino added.
Gumino is now the 13th commit to UCLA. The Bruins rank in the top 40 in 2025, according to 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings.
