UCLA Football: Bruins Long Snapper Makes Prestigious College Award Watchlist
UCLA football long snapper Travis Drosos has been named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watchlist ahead of the 2024 season. The Patrick Mannelly Award is an honor given to the best long-snapper in the FBS and is named after NFL veteran Patrick Mannelly.
The Patrick Mannelly will narrow down their watchlist to 10 semifinalists, which will be announced on Nov. 11. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 14.
Drosos is heading into his first season at UCLA after transferring to the program this past spring. He previously spent the 2020 season at Colorado before heading to South Alabama for three years.
Drosos is one of 30 long snappers named to the watchlist. Here are the other 29 players who have been named to the watchlist:
- West Virginia LS Austin Brinkman
- Rutgers LS Austin Riggs
- Georgia LS Beau Gardner
- Oklahoma LS Ben Anderson
- TCU LS Brent Matiscik
- Buffalo LS Byron Floyd
- Wisconsin LS Cayson Pfeiffer
- Appalachian State LS Christian Johnstone
- Memphis LS Colby Cox
- Oregon State LS Dylan Black
- Arkansas LS Eli Stein
- Tulane LS Ethan Hudak
- USC LS Hank Pepper
- South Carolina LS Hunter Rogers
- Utah State LS Jacob Garcia
- Utah LS JT Greep
- Vanderbilt LS Julian Ashby
- Alabama LS Kneeland Hibbett
- Iowa LS Luke Elkin
- Kansas LS Luke Hosford
- Florida Atlantic LS Nicholas Marino
- Clemson LS Philip Florenzo
- Florida LS Rocco Underwood
- San Diego State LS Ryan Wintermeyer
- LSU LS Slade Roy
- Ball State LS Tucker Dunn
- Penn State LS Tyler Duzansky
- Northwestern LS Will Halkyard
- Michigan LS William Wagner
