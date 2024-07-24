UCLA Football: Bruins Make Last-Minute Change to Big Ten Media Day Interviewees
UCLA football is switching one of the players who will be speaking and representing the Bruins at Big Ten Media Day. Due to a scheduling conflict, wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant will be replacing linebacker linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, per Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times.
Sturdivant will join head coach DeShaun Foster, quarterback Ethan Garbers, and defensive lineman Jay Toia in speaking at UCLA's presser.
Sturdivant is heading into his second season with the Bruins, after spending his freshman year with Cal. As a sophomore, Sturdivant caught 36 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 16.6 yards per catch. He was UCLA's second-leading receiver in 2023, only behind Logan Loya.
The incoming third-year receiver will fill in for Oladejo. The 6-foot-3 linebacker recorded 54 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in his 2023 season with the Bruins. Like Sturdivant, Oladejo began his career with Cal in 2022 before transferring to UCLA prior to the 2023 campaign.
UCLA will speak on Wednesday during the three-day event, which begins Tuesday, July 23. They will join conference rivals Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, and USC in addressing the media on Wednesday. The Bruins will speak first, beginning their press conference at 8:30 a.m. PT.
