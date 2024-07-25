UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster's First Recruiting Class Ranked Among ESPN's Top 40
One of the biggest changes in the UCLA football program since DeShaun Foster has been the effort poured into recruiting. Former head coach Chip Kelly was infamous for his lack of success in recruiting players to the Bruins, and Foster has made recruiting a priority for UCLA since.
Their efforts have resulted in the team earning the No. 36 overall ranking in among the top NCAA recruiting classes for 2025, per Craig Haubert of ESPN.
The Bruins have 15 commits for the class of 2025 so far, including two players on ESPN's top 300, and two four-star recruits in quarterback Madden Iamaleava and safety Jadyn Hudson. They additionally hold 13 three-star recruits, with seven offensive players, seven defensive players, and one special teamer committed to the program.
UCLA has also prioritized local recruiting under Foster, with the team's position coaches heading to different areas in the state. This has resulted in UCLA earning nine recruits from California in the class of 2025 so far.
The Bruins have also turned to new methods to progress recruiting, including the team's Friday Night Lights practice. Prior to UCLA's spring game in April, the team held one of their spring practices on a Friday night, giving high school players and their parents a better time-slot to come visit the Bruins at practice. The practice brought in hundreds of high school football players and fans, as the Bruins continued to bring a family-like atmosphere and approach to their team.
