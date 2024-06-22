UCLA Football: Local 3-Star DL Unpacks Prospect Camp with Bruins
Under new head coach DeShaun Foster, the UCLA Bruins under have shown a special emphasis on in-state recruiting. The club recently hosted a UCLA Prospect Camp event this past Tuesday. 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive lineman Sidney Dupuy, a rising senior target out of Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, recently unpacked his experiences heading into the camp.
During a new conversation with Mike Regaldo of Bruin Report Online, Dupuy broke down his time logged with defensive line coach Tony Washington and his impression of the club's first year in the Big Ten Conference this fall.
"I met Coach Washington for the first time at Redlands Megacamp on June 10. Immediately, I could sense he was serious and knew what he was talking about from a football aspect," Dupuy said. "He was helping me out and just getting to talk to him was really nice especially since UCLA is one of those schools that I'm really interested [in] as far as continuing my athletic and academic career to the next level [goes]... seeing and hearing from them was really big."
"I'm really impressed with how they've been getting these guys, especially some of the local guys too," Dupuy said. "Big year, conference's re-alignment's gonna be really big... I'm really excited to see how they're gonna attack that and get after it this season."
Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Dupuy is considered the No. 138 defensive lineman in the class of 2025, and the No. 108 overall prospect in the state. He has received offers from a variety of rival programs, including Boise State, San Diego State, and UNLV.
More UCLA: Adem Bona Ascends ESPN's Pre-Draft Rankings