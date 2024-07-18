UCLA Football Set To Travel Most Miles Within Big Ten This Season
The impact of joining the Big Ten conference is set to hit UCLA football hard in their first year with the new conference. UCLA is set to travel the furthest of any Big Ten team in 2024, going 22,048.04 miles over the course of the season, per Bookies.com.
This is almost 5,000 miles more than Washington, who are set to travel 17,522.32 miles this season. The four former Pac-12 teams are going to be impacted the most by travel among the Big Ten conference due to realignment. UCLA, Washington, USC, and Oregon rank made up the top-four of the teams who will travel the most miles in 2024, with each of the four schools set to travel at least 12,000 miles.
Meanwhile, no returning Big Ten team will travel over 10,000 miles. Rutgers leads these teams as they will travel 9,278.22 miles, while Indiana will travel 4,894.88 miles, the fewest miles.
What extends UCLA's travel lengths is their two road non-conference opponents are Hawaii and LSU. Hawaii is away from the United States mainland, and LSU is near the opposite side of the country. In addition, UCLA has road games at Washington, Penn State, Rutgers, and Nebraska.
UCLA has shortened future travels by canceling future matchups against Georgia and Auburn, and instead scheduling games against Cal, UC Davis, and Utah for non-conference opponents.
Travel will become one of the biggest changes for the team now that they have joined the Big Ten. Their furthest conference opponent in the Pac-12 were Washington and Colorado. Now, UCLA will have to head to New Jersey to face Rutgers regularly.
