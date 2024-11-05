Former Bruins Walk-On LB Has Become One of the Nation's Best
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) have struck gold with former walk-on, junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who has become one of the best defensive players in the nation this season. Leading the team in multiple defensive categories, Schwesinger has become one of the biggest success stories.
In the Bruins' 27-20 road victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4), Schwesinger earned Player of the Game for another electric performance with 13 tackles, one sack, and two pass break ups. As always, the junior captain was flying around the field, swarming to the football all afternoon.
The Moorpark, Calif. native was also recently named as one of the 15 semi-finalists for the Butkus Award, given to college football's top linebacker. Well deserved for the guy that ranks second in the nation in solo tackles (54) and first in the Big Ten in total tackles (85).
Schwesinger also leads the Bruins in sacks (3), and tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (1). He has been far and away the best defensive player for head coach DeShaun Foster's group this season and his stock has continued to sky rocket each game.
Joining the team as a walk-on in 2021, Shwesinger played in 10 games his freshman year, recording just 15 tackles. His playing time and production has gradually grown over the past three seasons and the work he has put in to climb the ladder has paid off with immense success in 2024.
Going from a freshman walk-on that received zero offers coming out of high school, Schwesinger decided to joined the football team and build a career from the ground up. He has accomplished a storybook type of career and still has many more ballgames to play in Westwood.
Luckily for the Bruins, Schwesinger is only in his third and could be back for his senior season unless he decides to test the professional waters and enter the NFL Draft. It wouldn't be bad move for one of the nation's best at his position through eight games this season.
