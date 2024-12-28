UCLA Athletics Announces New Partnership to Enhance Athlete Wellness
UCLA Athletics has announced a groundbreaking one-year partnership with CUDIS, the creators of an innovative AI-powered smart ring designed to help users track their health data and earn rewards for physical activity.
This collaboration not only introduces cutting-edge technology to UCLA athletes but also offers new opportunities through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.
As part of the partnership, CUDIS will provide UCLA athletes and students with its state-of-the-art smart rings, promoting the technology through various campaigns and in-game promotions. The smart rings allow users to monitor their physical activity, sleep patterns, and overall wellness and will be integrated into UCLA Athletics to benefit both athletes and the broader fan base.
CUDIS is also seeking NIL deals with select UCLA athletes across multiple sports, including football, women’s gymnastics, and men’s and women’s basketball, tennis, and golf. These partnerships will enable athletes to promote the smart ring and engage with fans through personalized content, fitness challenges, and exclusive events, while also capitalizing on their name, image and likeness.
In addition to outfitting UCLA athletes with smart rings, CUDIS will work with UCLA Athletics to bring the technology directly to fans through in-game promotions and special campaigns. Fans attending UCLA sporting events will have the opportunity to participate in fitness challenges and exclusive giveaways, all designed to encourage physical activity and greater engagement with the UCLA Athletics community.
The CUDIS ring is more than just a fitness tracker — it’s a powerful tool that combines artificial intelligence with health data to offer personalized insights and recommendations. Fans who wear the ring can track their steps, monitor their sleep, and receive tips on improving their overall health, all while participating in rewards programs.
Edison Chen, CEO of CUDIS and a UCLA graduate, told Athletech News, “By empowering UCLA’s student-athletes with our innovative tech, we’re not just improving their performance and health, we’re introducing them to the transformative power of blockchain and crypto, rewarding healthy habits along the way.”
The data collected through the CUDIS ring will also help both UCLA and CUDIS better understand the impact of physical activity on individual wellness, providing insights that could inform future health initiatives and programs for athletes and fans alike.
By providing UCLA athletes with access to the AI-powered smart rings and offering exciting NIL opportunities, CUDIS is helping to cultivate a more interactive, health-focused sports culture. Fans will also benefit from the collaboration, gaining access to a range of personalized health insights and rewards while supporting their favorite UCLA teams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.