UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Drafted by Recent Champ in The Ringer Mock
The UCLA Bruins basketball program has been one of the more historic over the years, sending all sorts of talent to the NBA. 2024 will be no different as center Adem Bona will be heading to the league and teams are very interested in what he can provide them.
Bona is likely to be either a late first round draft pick or land somewhere in the second round. Either way, he is expected to be selected during the draft process.
He stepped up in a big way this past season for the Bruins, taking on more of a leadership role for the inexperienced team. However, it didn't translate to much on-court success as the Bruins struggled to find consistency throughout.
A recent mock draft done by Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, sees Bona fall to the bottom of the second round, being grabbed by the Golden State Warriors.
"Bona, who’s similar to Kevon Looney, could provide some support behind him; he’s also, coincidentally, another UCLA player."
Golden State could be a good landing spot for Bona, given the system they have in place. He wouldn't have to come in to produce heavily right away and could learn from some of the veteran players on the team.
The Warriors will be competing for a title next season, giving Bona a chance to win right away. His high energy could be useful to this team off the bench, giving them a boost in the few minutes he may play. This could be a strong spot for him to end up, with it being mutually beneficial for both sides.
