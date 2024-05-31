UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Lands With Up-and-Coming West Team in New Mock Draft
One of the more interesting prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft is former UCLA Bruins big man Adem Bona. Bona declared for the draft and has seen his name be all over in terms of landing spots across the draft process.
Bona took on a more leadership type of role this past season for the Bruins due to their inexperience on the team. He performed well during the year, even if the team wasn't very good.
But now entering the draft, Bona seems like he will indeed be selected during the two-day draft process. In a new mock draft by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Bona landed with the San Antonio Spurs in the second round.
"UCLA’s Adem Bona has an NBA niche as a high-motor rim-rolling big man who protects the paint as an effective shot blocker and rebounder, which helped him win the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award."
Bona could pair nicely with the Spurs to develop his game. San Antonio is an up-and-coming team in the Western Conference, giving Bona a chance to grow with the team.
"Bona is not a floor spacer or reliable foul shooter offensively, but he’s a lob threat and can score around the rim with his drop step and hook shot."
Landing in San Antonio could be good for Bona and it wouldn't be a place where he would need to quickly become a star. The former Bruin is likely to be taken in the second round given his limitations on the offensive end.
More Bruins: UCLA Women's Basketball: Why Forward Joined Softball Team En Route to WCWS