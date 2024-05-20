UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona May See Draft Status Improve After Encouraging NBA Combine
Former UCLA Bruins All-Pac-12 power forward/center Adem Bona, projected initially to be a high second round selection in this summer's 2024 NBA Draft, is ranked among the eight top performers during last week's NBA Draft Combine festivities in Chicago by Luke Akinsola of NBA.com.
"One of the most physically gifted prospects in Chicago, Bona’s athleticism and imposing physique stood out," Akinsola writes. "The 21-year-old Nigerian manned dunker spot effectively with his finishes at the rim and can protect the basket on defense."
The 6-foot-10 big man had some really intriguing measurables. Bona posted a 40-inch vertical, a 7-foot-4 wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach.
Despite his team's minimal overall success in 2023-24 (UCLA went 16-17), Bona was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Pac-12 First Teamer last year. He's also a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Teamer. In his aforementioned sophomore season, Bona averaged 12.4 points on 58.8 percent shooting from the floor, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals a night.
Creighton guard Baylor Schierman, Mega Basket shooting guard/small forward Nikola Djurisic, Second-Team All-Big Ten Illinois power forward Coleman Hawkins, USC guard Boogie Ellis and Colorado guard KJ Simpson, Marquette Golden Eagles forward Oso Ighodaro, and Houston guard Jamal Shead were the others standout prospects to Akinsola.
