UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona's Summer League Slate with Sixers Revealed
New Philadelphia 76er Adem Bona is set to make his NBA debut in July during the NBA Summer League. The former UCLA men's basketball star was selected No. 41 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft last Thursday, as a second-round pick by the 76ers.
The NBA Summer League begins on Friday, July 12, and the 76ers begin play on July 13. Philadelphia will host the Detroit Pistons on the 13, with the game beginning at 4 p.m. PT. The Sixers have another home game against the Portland Trailblazers on July 15, before heading on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.
In addition to the Summer League, the 76ers will compete in the Salt Lake City Summer League before the NBA Summer League. They will face the Memphis Grizzlies on July 9, and then the Utah Jazz on July 10.
Bona arrives in the NBA after spending two seasons with UCLA. The former five-star recruit averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in his final year with the Bruins, who went 16-17.
Bona is primarily known for his stout defense on the court, as he is the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team member. The 6-foot-9 Bona. should provide a strong presence for the 76ers during his start in the Summer League.
