UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Shouts Out Bruins Writer Upon Being Drafted By 76ers
The UCLA Bruins added more talent to the NBA when the Philadelphia 76ers selected former Bruin big man Adem Bona in the second round of the NBA Draft. Bona was expected to go early in the second round and Philadelphia ran to the podium to land him.
Philadelphia views Bona as a solid big man behind star Joel Embiid, bringing some energy off the bench. Bona was great for the Bruins and took on more of a leadership role this past season.
During his introductory press conference with the 76ers, Bona took the time to reflect on his time with UCLA. He specifically shouted out Bruins beat writer Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times.
Last season with the Bruins, Bona averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. His play earned him the chance to be drafted and now will get to live out his dream of playing in the NBA.
Philadelphia is looking to be very competitive this coming season so Bona will have a chance to play on a good team. It seems like the perfect fit for the energetic big man and it'll be fascinating to see how his career plays out. But for now, his journey begins in the city of brotherly love.
