UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Works Out for Lottery Team
The UCLA Bruins have sent a lot of players to the NBA over the years and 2024 will be no different. The biggest name from the Bruins is center Adem Bona, who teams are very curious about.
Bona became more of a leader for the Bruins last season due to the heavy inexperience on the team. He has started to work out for interested teams as he goes through the draft process.
According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive, Bona worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers in preparation for the draft.
"The Portland Trail Blazers held their first pre-draft workout session for six prospects on Thursday in preparation for the June 26-27 NBA draft. Most notable among them were California forward Jaylon Tyson and UCLA center Adem Bona."
Portland owns the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks in the first round of the draft. While it's unknown if they would be willing to take Bona with either of these, he may be in consideration.
Last season with the Bruins, Bona averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He did have some inconsistent performances but could fit onto a team as a nice role player.
Bona would fit in well with the Blazers given that they are a younger team. Only time will tell where he lands but Portland could be a good option for the big man.
