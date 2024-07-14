UCLA Basketball: Bruins Alum Inks Long-Term Deal with NBA Squad
The UCLA Bruins basketball program has seen many talented players come through over the years. The NBA is filled with former UCLA players and it has helped the program become so historic in the eyes of many.
One of the better players to come from the Bruins recently has been guard Johnny Juzang. Juzang went undrafted in 2022 but latched on with the Utah Jazz.
He has been with the team since and recently signed a brand new contract with the organization. The two sides agreed on a new deal that is for four years and is worth $12 million. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news of the agreement.
Last season with the Jazz, Juzang averaged 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Utah wanted him to be part of the organization for the long term and he landed a nice deal for himself.
After transferring to UCLA from Kentucky, he seemed to get better in his two seasons with the program. In 85 games with the Bruins, Juzang averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
The former Bruin still has time to develop his game in the NBA but this new deal gives him some security. He and the Jazz will be looking to compete for the postseason this year, with Juzang likely being a key bench player.
