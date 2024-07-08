UCLA Basketball: Bruins Alum 'Name to Watch' in NBA Summer League
Many young men will look to make a name for themselves in the upcoming 2024 Las Vegas Summer League. Summer league gives those who are scratching and clawing for a shit in the NBA the opportunity to showcase what they can do in front of many scouts all over the league.
It's an excellent opportunity for those looking for their nitch in the NBA or the right team to play for. It varies for many, and one former Bruin who fits that narrative is a guard, Amari Bailey.
Bailey will participate in his second Summer League, and he was listed as a name to watch for as the games commence on July 12.
The former five-star recruit has yet to find his groove in the NBA. Bailey will enter his second year in the league after being selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round for the 2023 NBA Draft with the 41st overall pick. Bailey made his NBA debut last season, but he only played in 10 games, averaging 2.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from the field.
The former Bruin has had a tough time, and the hope is that this year's Summer League will help him tremendously. The 6-foot-3 guard was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and a McDonald's All-American in 2022. Bailey has yet to reach the heights he was projected to in the NBA. We'll see if Bailey can turn things around this summer.
