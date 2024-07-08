UCLA Basketball: Bruins Alum 'Name to Watch' in NBA Summer League

Amari Bailey is a name to watch. 2023 2nd round pick by Charlotte Hornets. Played 65 minutes as a rookie on a two-way contract. Went to Sierra Canyon, only 20 years old. Played on a good UCLA team as a shooting guard but I bet he gets a look at point guard. 6'3", 6'7" wingspan pic.twitter.com/jSjtyREuJ0