UCLA Basketball: Despite Quiet Adem Bona Game, Summer League Philadelphia 76ers Dominate Spurs
Former Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year UCLA Bruins center/power forward Adem Bona, selected with the No. 41 pick by the Philadelphia 76ers during last month's 2024 NBA Draft, may not have had a big night on Friday with Philadelphia's Summer League squad, but that didn't prevent the Sixers from blowing out the San Antonio Spurs, 96-80. The Spurs' highly-touted No. 4 overall draft pick, guard Stephon Castle, did not suit up.
The 6-foot-10 Bona, starting at center, scored just a single point on 1-of-2 free throw shooting. He only attempted a single field goal try, which he missed. Bona did pull down three rebounds, block two shots, swipe two steals and dish out one dime in the winning effort.
Led by forward Ricky Council IV's 20 points, the Sixers saw five players score in double figures (against just four Spurs). A 13-point fourth quarter outburst from Philadelphia guard Jeff Dowtin helped seal the deal for the Sixers.
Bona joined the Bruins after spending the 2019-20 season with Turkish pro club Karşıyaka Basket. He then enjoyed a decorated two-year run with UCLA prior to going to the NBA. He was named to the All-Pac-12 First-Team in 2024, and the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team twice. Bona was also voted the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2023, while being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.
