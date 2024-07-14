UCLA Basketball: Former Bruins Center Added To West Team's Summer League Roster
The UCLA Bruins now have a former member of the Bruins on another Summer League roster. UCLA has made its mark all over the NBA in the past, giving the program claim to its legendary roots.
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers added former Bruins center Moses Brown to their Summer League roster. He went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Brown spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He played in 22 games with Portland and is now looking for another chance with the Lakers.
Los Angeles does need help in the frontcourt so a strong performance by Brown in Summer League could see him potentially compete for roster minutes. This will be a chance to prove that he belongs in the NBA as he auditions for one of the most historic franchises in the history of sports.
Brown was a McDonald's All-American before joining the Bruins and spent one year with UCLA. He averaged 9.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game with the Bruins.
