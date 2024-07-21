UCLA Basketball: How Did Jrue Holiday Perform For Team USA vs South Sudan?
Team USA narrowly escaped in their matchup against South Sudan on Saturday with a 101-100 victory. South Sudan gave everything they could and then some against a stacked Team USA led by one of their defensive pillars, former UCLA guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday is gearing up for another shot at an Olympic gold medal as he is appearing in his second Olympics.
Holiday, the former Bruin and two-time NBA champion, has established himself as a key player, especially on the defensive end. His team needed every bit of that against South Sudan.
Holiday played a pivotal role on Saturday; in 18 minutes, he recorded eight points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a 4-for-7 shooting performance. The 34-year-old also came up big time in the final stop. Team USA needed to avoid the upset.
The defensive-minded guard is looking to do whatever he can to help out this stacked roster, whether playing defense, rebounding, or scoring; Holiday's presence and play will be vital in the United States capturing yet another gold medal.
Although the game against South Sudan was just an exhibition, they will face them again in group play on July 31. Team USA has a better understanding of the 13-year-old country, and they'll look to take them a bit more seriously in their next matchup.
