UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Has Chance to Add to Bruins' NBA Legacy
Former UCLA star guard and current Boston Celtics standout Jrue Holiday is set to compete in his second NBA Finals this week. A two-time All-Star, Holiday has firmly established himself as one of the premier defensive guards in the league over the past decade. This season, he has been instrumental in leading the Celtics to the best record in the league and securing a chance to win Boston's first championship since 2008.
Holiday's journey this season has been remarkable, and he now stands on the brink of adding another significant chapter to his legacy. If he can help the Celtics clinch the title, Holiday will become the seventh UCLA alum to win at least two NBA championships.
"In all, UCLA has seen 23 former players help their organization win the NBA Finals a total of 37 times. At least one former UCLA player has led his NBA team to the NBA Finals, 70 total times. Six Bruins have guided their respective teams to an NBA title at least twice – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Jamaal Wilkes (four), Kevon Looney (three), Willie Naulls (three), Jordan Farmar (two) and Bill Walton (two)."
He previously captured his first title in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Drafted 17th overall, Holiday played at UCLA from 2008-09 and earned a spot on the Pac-10 All-Freshman team. His success in the NBA has continued to elevate his standing among the Bruins, who have thrived professionally.
With four more wins, Holiday can further cement his place in basketball history and enhance his legacy among UCLA greats.
