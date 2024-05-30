UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Makes Massive Bonus By Qualifying for NBA Finals
Another former UCLA men's basketball standout is representing the Bruins well in the name. Jrue Holiday, who played for UCLA from 2008-09, has helped lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this season. Holiday and the Celtics just finished a 4-0 sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals to seal their place in the NBA Finals. They previously defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in this year's playoffs, and will now face either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Dallas Mavericks in the finals.
This conference title win also brings a massive payoff for Holiday, as it earns him a huge $297,600 bonus, per Bobby Marks. He will earn even more money in bonuses if the Celtics win the championship. It's common for athletes to earn major bonuses the further their team advances into the playoffs, but still an extra special incentive for winning.
If Holiday and the Celtics win the championship, it will be Holiday's second NBA title. He previously won the NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He is currently in his first season with the Celtics after getting traded to Boston from Milwaukee as part of the three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Bucks.
This season with the Celtics, Holiday has averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He saved his best performance for the Eastern Conference Finals when he scored 28 points in Game 1 against the Pacers. His NBA career average is 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

