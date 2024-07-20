UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Talks Life, Role As A Two-Time Olympian
Former UCLA Bruins standout guard Jrue Holiday, a newly-crowned two-time NBA champ, is hoping to become a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA. He won his first gold medal with the organization in 2021, during the "2020" Tokyo Olympics.
The 6-foot-4 two-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive Teamer recently sat down for an "MGM Rewards Player Profile," an interview series being conducted with all 12 Team USA players, to unpack his return to the hardwood for the national team in this year's Paris Olympics.
"To hear that I'm a two-time Olympian is a blessing. It took me 12 years to get my first gold medal," Holiday reflected. "And now I'm here at my second [Olympics] at 34, it's amazing. I think that experience in '21 helped us build this camaraderie, and having guys that you're already familiar with and played with and won together... means a lot in terms of winning."
"What I want my role to be?" Holiday asked, perhaps prompted. "It's literally whatever the team needs. I'm not selfish, I don't need much. I think I'm gonna go out there and support the team however I can and ultimately win a gold. If that means playing defense, if it's knocking down shots, if it's offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding, literally whatever, I think just having this experience, playing with so many talented guys, playing against some of the best teams and players in the world is something that I'll cherish forever."
