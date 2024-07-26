UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday, Team USA Begin Group Play Sunday For 2024 Olympics
As Team USA basketball begins its quest for the gold medal, the UCLA Bruins are being represented on the roster. Former UCLA point guard Jrue Holiday is on the team and he is ready to help bring home his second gold medal.
Holiday was part of the 2020 Olympics, helping Team USA take home the crown as well. Holiday was selected for this team due to his ability to shoot the ball well from the 3-point line and defend at a high level.
He is coming off winning the NBA title with the Boston Celtics just a short time ago so it could be a special summer for Holiday if the American can win.
The first group game for Team USA will be against Serbia on Sunday, July 28. It has a tip-off time of 8:15 a.m. PT and will be played at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France. Fans can watch the game on NBC.
Team USA also has games against South Sudan and Puerto Rico in the group stage. If they can advance through these games, they will enter into the quarterfinal round of the Olympics.
Along with Holiday, the team is stacked with talent. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant all headline the roster.
Team USA should be favored to win each game they play but the rest of the world has grown in terms of talent. It may not be a full cakewalk for the Americans this time around but anything other than the gold will be a massive letdown for the Americans.
The games begin shortly and it's almost time to see if Team USA can bring home the gold once again.
