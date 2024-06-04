UCLA Basketball: Mick Cronin Needs To Empower Talented Sophomore for 2024 Success
The UCLA Bruins had a season to forget in 2023-24, posting a sub-.500 record (16-17) for the first time in head coach Mick Cronin’s tenure and missing the NCAA Tournament to boot.
The Blue and Gold have made some major adjustments to their personnel since then, as Cronin has gone away from recruiting international prospects following the disappointing play of top frontcourt recruits Aday Mara and Berke Buyuktuncel last season. The biggest loss on the floor heading into 2024-25, of course, is sophomore Adem Bona. The long-limbed, 6-foot-10 power forward/center declared for the 2024 NBA Draft this offseason. The All-Pac-12 big man seems poised to be a late first round or early second round pick.
For Cronin to return to a universe of deep postseason runs (UCLA went to the Swwwr Sixteen in 2022-23), it might behoove him to fully empower talented sophomore guard Dylan Andrews.
Andrews emerged as one of the club’s most essential offensive contributors last year, a key component who helped keep a flailing offense at least somewhat afloat.
Now, it’s time for him to fully take the keys to his club’s offense. He needs to be more assertive as a scorer and less deferential as a passer, yes, but he also needs Cronin’s trust to fully self-actualize.
Last year, the 6-foot-2 Gardena native blossomed into a full-time starter with the club, averaging 12.9 points on .395/.324/.808 shooting splits, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.8 steals a night. The rising junior has a motor and a tenacity that his comrades have generally lacked on offense. Now, he needs to get a bit more consistent, and hone that jumper.
