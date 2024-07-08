UCLA Basketball: Now-NBA Rookie Adem Bona Talks Connecting with Bruins Great
The UCLA Bruins saw another player reach his NBA dreams on June 27, with standout center Adem Bona being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as the 41st overall pick. While the Bruins lost a valuable player, the 76ers gained a promising talent who could play a crucial role if given the opportunity.
Transitioning across the country might pose challenges for Bona, but he has the support of a fellow Bruin, Rico Hines, who is also part of the 76ers organization. Bona emphasized the special bond that comes with being a Bruin, no matter where his career takes him.
"I feel like the Bruins connection is always there. I walked on the court, and we were chanting the 8-clap."- Adem Bona
Though Hines wasn't a standout player during his college days, he has made a significant impact by organizing some of the best pick-up basketball games around, a summertime staple that attracts top talent. Despite their different paths in college, Bona, and Hines share a deep connection through their UCLA roots, and that bond will undoubtedly provide Bona with valuable support during his rookie season.
Having a reliable Bruin by his side, Bona is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of his first year in the NBA. It's heartening to see the Bruin family stick together, reinforcing the strength of their shared heritage as Bona embarks on his professional journey.
More Bruins: Watch Moment Adem Bona Was Drafted By Philadelphia 76ers