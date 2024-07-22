UCLA Basketball: Recapping Adem Bona's Summer League Performance
Former UCLA men's basketball standout Adem Bona has begun his NBA career in the 2024 NBA Summer League, appearing in eight games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bona has averaged 5.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game for the 76ers across eight starts for Philadelphia in the NBA and Salt Lake City summer league. The 6-foot-8 is known for his defense over scoring output, and has primarily shined during the summer league with his blocking and rebounding ability. Even while playing in at least 21 minutes in seven of eight games this summer, Bona has not attempted more than six shots from the field in game, limiting his total scoring potential.
Bona's best game came during a 92-90 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in which the rookie nearly managed a double-double as he recorded 10 points, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block. That was Bona's lone double-digit scoring game of the summer league so far. Along with these overall game performances, Bona has additionally made a couple of highlight dunks, reminiscent of some of his top offensive plays for the Bruins.
Prior to heading to the NBA, Bona starred at UCLA for two seasons. He initially planned to enter the NBA Draft after his freshman season in 2023, but withdrew due to an injury. He returned for another season with the Bruins, averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. He finished the season as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and part of the All-Pac-12 team.
