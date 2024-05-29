UCLA Basketball: Top 5 Bill Walton Bruins Performances
Former UCLA basketball legend Bill Walton died on Monday at the age of 71. Walton was one of the best Bruins of all time, helping lead UCLA during the time of their basketball dynasty to two national championships. He won the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award during both of those seasons, and was named the National College Player of the Year three times.
Following his historic college career, Walton went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, winning a league MVP award, an NBA Finals MVP award, and two NBA championships. He also had a memorable broadcasting career, even winning an Emmy award for his broadcasting work.
In his memory, here are five of the greatest moments from his time at UCLA.
5. 1973 vs. Arizona State
In the Bruins' first postseason game on their way to defending their 1972 title, Walton set the tone with 28 points and 14 rebounds against the Sun Devils.
4. 1974 Final Four
The lone loss to appear on this list, Walton came through with another dominant postseason performance, recording 29 points and 18 rebounds. The Bruins had a lead in both the fourth quarter and overtime, but lost to N.C. State, breaking their streak of winning seven consecutive national titles.
3. 1972 National Championship Game
Walton would win his first National Championship game in 1972 with the Bruins after scoring 24 points and 20 rebounds in the game. His performance sealed the Bruins' sixth consecutive national championship and his first NCAA Tournament MVP Award.
2. 1972 Final Four
Prior to his first national championship appearance and win, Walton was dominant during their Final Four win over Louisville when he scored 33 points and 21 rebounds.
1. 1973 National Championship Game
Walton put together one of the greatest championship performances of all time in 1973, hitting 21 of his 22 shots for a record 44 points along with 13 rebounds. He even managed to put together this performance while injured and leaving the game with three minutes left.
