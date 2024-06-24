UCLA Basketball: Trade Market for Ex-Bruin All-Star Zach LaVine Surprisingly Weak
The UCLA Bruins basketball program has seen multiple great players enter the NBA over the years, with one of the more recent being guard Zach LaVine. LaVine has grown his game over the years to become an All-Star level talent in the league, giving the Bruins another star in the NBA.
LaVine is currently a member of the Chicago Bulls but Chicago has been stuck in mediocrity for years. This had led the front office to potentially go into a rebuild this offseason, giving the idea of them trading LaVine away.
However, it seems that the trade market for the former Bruins guard hasn't been very strong. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the interest in LaVine is lukewarm at best.
Stein mentioned that the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers may have some interest in LaVine this summer. However, with his contract and recent injuries, it may be tough for the Bulls to get anything of real value for him. Both the Jazz and 76ers may look elsewhere for better options.
This could see Chicago hold onto the former Bruin for at least another year to see if he could improve his value around the league. If he can, LaVine may find himself in a new spot. Or he could even see it happening this summer if the two sides decide it's best to split up now.
