UCLA Basketball: Watch Moment Adem Bona Was Drafted By Philadelphia 76ers
Former UCLA star center Adem Bona is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after they selected him with the No. 41 overall pick.
Bona was selected on Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft, becoming the Bruins' fourth NBA Draft selection in the past years. The two-year starter for the Bruins will now look to replicate his success from college to the NBA. On Friday, Bona was introduced to the 76er fans and media, and he spoke on what being drafted to the NBA felt and meant to him.
"I'm an NBA player right now. We work towards this goal every single day of our life to get here," Bona said.
Bona was a stud in two seasons in the Blue and Gold, averaging 10.1 points, 5/6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 66 games at UCLA. He was selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in 2023 and 2024 and was the 2024 pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
The 76ers could have received the steal of the draft. Bona is among the best defenders in the draft and could be a reliable backup to superstar center Joel Embiid. Bona is a stalllworth on that side of the ball, and that should remain the case during his time as a Sixer.
