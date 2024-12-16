UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Multi-Sport Updates
Our latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast recaps a few updates from the past few days around Bruins football and men's basketball. One senior has declared for the NFL draft, a young transfer linebacker is visiting Westwood, and men's basketball is riding an impressive win streak.
You can watch the episode below:
Bruins senior defensive back Kaylin Moore has announced that he will enter his name in the upcoming NFL Draft after a solo season with the Bruins this past year. Moore was a two-time transfer from Colorado and Cal, earning 37 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception this season.
With the Bruins losing multiple of their veteran linebackers, they are eyeing down linebacker Isaiah Chisom, who just finished his first full season with Oregon State. Chisom will visit Westwood on Wednesday.
Chisolm is a California native and could be a perfect fit for a Bruins defense that lost two of their three star linebackers. Chisom recorded 75 tackles and one forced fumble in 12 games this season for a Beavers team that finished 5-7.
On the hardwood, the Bruins are riding an eight-game win streak, their longest streak since 2022, when they won 14 straight games. That year, the Bruins went to the Sweet 16, possessing an extremely dangerous team that resembles much of what the Bruins have shown this year.
With just three non-conference games remaining, the Bruins will tune-up with a home game against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday night before they take on North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga to finish the calendar year.
