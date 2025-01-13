UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Resilience in Adversity
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine dives deep into UCLA basketball’s recent challenges, both on and off the court. The podcast provides a comprehensive look at the struggles and resilience of the men’s and women’s basketball programs amid tough losses and devastating Southern California wildfires.
UCLA men’s basketball faced a tough 79-61 loss to Maryland, marking its third consecutive defeat. Now 11-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play, the Bruins struggled offensively, committing 21 turnovers — matching a season high. Maryland capitalized on these errors, scoring 26 points off turnovers and maintaining control through physical play.
Standout performances included junior forward Tyler Bilodeau’s 18 points, freshman guard Trent Perry’s 11 points off the bench and sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr.’s 8 points and 5 rebounds. Despite cutting Maryland’s lead to 6 midway through the second half, UCLA couldn’t sustain momentum.
You can watch the episode below:
Southern California’s wildfires have deeply affected the Bruins. Coach Mick Cronin revealed that his own home was near evacuation, and several players and staff members have been impacted.
“This is as bad as it can be,” Cronin shared after the loss to Maryland, recounting the surreal experience of packing valuables and helping displaced friends.
Daily spoke on the fires as well.
“Luckily, my house is safe, but I can't say the same for everybody," he said. " ... Fire is just a whole different animal.”
The women’s basketball team has also been impacted, with their game against Northwestern postponed due to the wildfires. Coach Cori Close highlighted the emotional toll, praising the city’s resilience and first responders.
“It’s emotional ... but I’m also confident in this city’s find-a-way mentality,” she said.
The team took time off to support one another, with nightly check-ins to ensure everyone’s well-being. Returning to practice, they’re using basketball as a source of joy and purpose.
“Just because there’s so much hurt going on doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still find joy in playing this game,” Close reflected.
Both teams are drawing strength from adversity, embracing a “next-right-step” mentality. For the men’s team, it’s about addressing mistakes and competing with discipline. For the women’s team, it’s about finding joy in the game while striving for improvement.
As the Bruins continue their seasons, they remain united, embodying the resilience and determination that define UCLA Athletics.
