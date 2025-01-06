UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: UCLA Men Stumble, Women Stay Unbeaten
The latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast dives into contrasting outcomes for UCLA basketball. Madeleine Considine breaks down the men’s team’s tough 66-58 loss to Nebraska, their first Big Ten defeat of the season, while celebrating another impressive win by the No. 1-ranked women’s team, who extended their undefeated streak with a 73-62 victory over Indiana.
The No. 15-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team entered their Big Ten matchup with Nebraska riding high but faced a harsh reality in Lincoln. The Bruins started strong defensively, forcing multiple turnovers and jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Tyler Bilodeau’s early 3-pointer and Skyy Clark’s and-one finish gave UCLA momentum, but it was short-lived. A six-minute scoring drought allowed Nebraska to take control with a 15-0 run.
Despite battling back to tie the game 24-24 at halftime, the Bruins couldn’t sustain their offense. Another dry spell in the second half, combined with poor shooting from beyond the arc (4-for-28), sealed their fate. Nebraska capitalized on UCLA’s 17 turnovers, scoring crucial points to hold off a late Bruins rally.
Head Coach Mick Cronin didn’t hold back in his postgame comments, citing poor shooting, lack of execution, and insufficient contributions from the bench as key issues.
“You can’t go 4-for-28 from three-point range and have any chance to win,” Cronin said.
The Bruins will aim to bounce back when they face Michigan at home on Jan. 7.
Watch the episode below:
The No. 1-ranked UCLA women’s basketball team continued their stellar season with a 15th consecutive win, defeating Indiana on the road in their first Big Ten test. Lauren Betts led the charge with her ninth double-double of the season, posting 25 points and 12 rebounds. Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, showcasing the team’s depth.
The Bruins’ defense was pivotal, holding Indiana to just two field goals in the second quarter and forcing 17 turnovers. Although the Hoosiers mounted a comeback attempt in the second half, UCLA’s balanced attack and superior ball movement proved too much.
Head Coach Cori Close praised her team’s resilience, “We’ve been challenging them to win in a gritty way, not a pretty way,” Close said.
The Bruins now turn their attention to Purdue on Jan. 7 as they continue their quest for a championship.
