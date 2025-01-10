UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Women Tie Record, Men Struggle
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine dives into a tale of two games for UCLA basketball, focusing on the women’s team’s historic run and the men’s team’s challenges in Big Ten play.
The No. 1-ranked UCLA Women’s Basketball team continued their dominance with an emphatic 83-49 victory over Purdue, tying the program’s record for the best start to a season at 16-0.
Junior center Lauren Betts led the charge with 17 points and seven rebounds, showcasing her ability to handle double teams and create opportunities for her teammates.
Junior forward Timea Gardiner also had a stellar night, contributing 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
After the game, UCLA coach Cori Close praised the team’s consistency and depth, emphasizing its commitment to playing to its identity.
Betts reflected on the importance of team chemistry, highlighting how off-court bonding, such as watching movies during road trips, has strengthened the team.
“These relationships are going to carry us far this season,” she said.
Gardiner echoed similar sentiments, crediting her success to the confidence instilled in her by her teammates and coaches.
You can watch the episode below:
Meanwhile, the UCLA men’s basketball team faced a tough 94-75 loss to Michigan at Pauley Pavilion, dropping to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play.
The Bruins struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 2-of-20, and couldn’t sustain their second-half momentum after briefly taking a 55-51 lead. The Wolverines responded with a dominant stretch to seal the game.
Coach Mick Cronin didn’t hold back in his postgame remarks, criticizing his team’s lack of toughness and accountability.
“Don’t tell me you want to win when I have to run onto the court to get you to play hard,” Cronin said, labeling the team’s performance as “soft.”
Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr., who scored 13 points in the loss, responded to Cronin’s critique, saying:
“I mean, we know we're not soft. I'm definitely not soft, and the man next to me is not soft, and those guys in the locker room are not soft. They're just words right now. We’ve got to show them that we’re tough. So, it's just motivation to fight.”
With the women’s team chasing history and the men’s team seeking answers, both programs face pivotal moments as they navigate the Big Ten schedule.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.