UCLA Football: 25 Bruins Make Active Rosters For 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season is finally underway. With it, numerous former UCLA players will be taking the field, including eight rookies.
The first Bruin to take the field this season was rookie running back Carson Steele, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs in their opening-game victory against the Baltimore Ravens. While he only rushed for three yards on two carries, he became a viral sensation when news of his pet alligator came to light.
Three other UCLA standouts will be making their NFL debut this weekend: edge rusher Laiatu Latu of the Indianapolis Colts, linebacker Darius Muasau of the New York Giants, and tight end Colson Yankoff of the Washington Commanders.
Additionally, two rookies, cornerback Alex Johnson of the Giants and LB Carl Jones Jr. of the Chicago Bears, have made practice squads while edge rushers Gabriel Murphy and Grayson Murphy of the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins respectively are on the injured reserve list.
Two Bruins, defensive end Kenny Clark and offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, played for the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paolo, Brazil. Sadly, they lost 34-29 in a close contest.
The game with the most former UCLA players will be at SoFi stadium as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia is playing for Los Angeles while cornerback Darnay Holmes and offensive linemen Andre James and Kolton Miller will be with Las Vegas.
Two more Bruins will play during Monday Night Football. Takk McKinley will be on the defensive line for the New York Jets while Jake Brendel will serve as the center for the San Francisco 49ers.
Other former Bruins that will be playing this weekend include T Alex Anderson (Buffalo Bills), LB Krys Barnes (Arizona Cardinals), WR Jake Bobo (Seattle Seahawks), RB Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks), TE Greg Dulcich (Denver Broncos), K Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans), OL Jon Gaines II Cardinals), LB Eric Kendricks (Dallas Cowboys), S Quentin Lake (Los Angeles Rams), TE Marcedes Lewis (Chicago Bears), DB Fabian Moreau (Vikings), DT Osa Odighizuwa (Cowboys), and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Cleveland Browns.
Additionally, WR Kazmeir Allen (Commanders), DT Eli Ankou (Bills), OL Atonio Mafi (Colts), T Raiqwon O'Neal (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and WR Kyle Phillips (Eagles) have been named to practice squads. OL Conor McDermott is on the injured reserve list for the Rams.
