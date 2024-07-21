UCLA Football: Bruins 2025 Recruit Hyped For Future of Program
The UCLA Bruins will enter the 2024 college football season with modest expectations. Projected to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten, the Bruins face a challenging debut season in their new conference. Despite the low external expectations, the sentiment within the program is far more optimistic.
Scott Taylor, a 2025 commit and edge rusher, embodies this internal confidence. In a recent conversation with Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, Taylor expressed his belief in the upward trajectory of the Bruins.
“I think this is just the beginning stages of the momentum in terms of UCLA football,” Taylor said. “I think it’s on a crazy rise and it’s trending now for sure, but I don’t think that’s fake hype or superficial stuff that’s going to go away. I think the buzz is going to be around for a while.”
A Los Angeles native, Taylor committed to UCLA in mid-April and is convinced he will be part of something special in Westwood. Although Taylor is a three-star recruit and ranked No. 102 in California, his faith in the program and coaching staff is unwavering.
Taylor's high expectations reflect a broader hope within the team that UCLA can rise to prominence in college football. While these are ambitious goals, the Bruins will need to demonstrate their potential on the field.
The journey to the top will undoubtedly be challenging, but with committed players like Taylor, UCLA hopes to exceed expectations and establish itself as a formidable force in the Big Ten and beyond. It may not happen immediately, but it will happen with the right people in the program.
