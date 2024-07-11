UCLA Football: Bruins Hire New Assistant Coach
UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster has added to his staff, hiring head football performance coach Corey Miller. The Bruins shared the news via Twitter/X.
Miller returns to UCLA after a brief stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, serving as their assistant director of strength and conditioning. Foster shared a statement with UCLABruins.com on the decision to bring Miller back to Westwood.
"I was impressed by Coach Miller's ability to get the most out of players during his previous time with our program," said Foster. "With his added NFL experience, I feel there is no one better to uphold our pillars while preparing the Bruins for Big Ten Conference play and beyond."
Miller served as the Bruins' director of speed and movement from Feb. 2022 to June 2023. The former player-turned-coach initially participated in the speed and weight training plan for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and big-skill athletes. At UCLA, he was also involved in producing and analyzing sports science data and was responsible for Return To Play programming.
Aside from his time in the NFL, Miller was also the Director of Football Sports Performance for Ole Miss and spent three years at South Carolina training and mentoring a handful of athletes now chasing their talents in the NFL. Miller doesn't lack experience, and he'll look to get the best out of these student-athletes in Westwood.
