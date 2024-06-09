UCLA Football: Bruins Land Huge 2025 Offensive Line Commitment
The UCLA Bruins are adding to their 2025 class. Three-star offensive tackle Garrison Blank from Rocklin, California, has committed to UCLA.
Blank announced his decision on Thursday via Twitter/X.
The big offensive tackle chooses the Bruins over Cal, Minnesota, Utha, Kansa, and Arizona, to name a few. The three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 61 player in his position and the No. 74 player in California.
Blank told TTJH Sports of his decision to take his talents to Westwood.
“At the end of the day it made me feel at home, and I feel they’ll develop me as a player and a person…the education there is great,” Blank said. “It’s the 17th-ranked university in the world, so going to UCLA is just something I couldn’t pass up.”
Blank took an official visit to UCLA last month, and head coach DeShaun Foster was able to close the deal. The junior tackle is now the 10th hard commit for the Bruins in their 2025 recruiting cycle. Nine of the 10 recruits are three stars, with their only four-star athlete being quarterback Madden Iamaleava from Warren High School in Downey, California.
Blank is listed as a 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, with a big frame and a true tackle prospect.
Although he committed to UCLA, he is still scheduled to visit Minnesota and Utah in the coming weeks.
