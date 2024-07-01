UCLA Football: Bruins Land Solid Edge Rusher Commitment
UCLA football continues to add to its recruiting class of 2025. The Bruins earned another commitment, with this one coming from edge rushing recruit Epi Sitanilei, who announced his commitment on X. Sitanilei is a local three-star recruit, playing high school football for St. John Bishop in Bellflower, California.
Sitanilei committed to UCLA on Sunday after visiting the Bruins last month on May 17. He was offered by the Bruins in April, and also paid visits to several other schools including Cal and San Jose State, via 247 Sports.
Outside of UCLA, Sitanilei also received offers from Washington, Utah, USC, Colorado, BYU, Michigan, Louisville, Oregon State, Boston College, Cal, San Jose State, Arizona, and Arizona State.
The 6-foot-5 edge recorded three sacks during his junior season, but was dealing with injuries that prevented him from having even better production.
Sitanilei is now the 14th commit in the Bruins' class of 2025, which ranks top 40 in the nation according to 247 Sports. He is the second edge rusher, joining fellow three-star edge Scott Taylor, who attends Loyola High School in Los Angeles, CA. He is part of the class which already includes seven defensive players, six offensive players, and one special teamer.
More UCLA: UCLA Basketball: Former Bruin Makes USA Basketball Select Squad Ahead of Olympics