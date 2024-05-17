UCLA Football: Bruins Shine in Long-Awaited Trailer for 'EA Sports College Football 2025'
The long-awaited trailer for the new EA Sports video game, College Football 25, has officially dropped. It came out this morning at 8 a.m. PT and fans have been going absolutely crazy over it.
The graphics look insane and this looks to be one of the more highly-anticipated video games in a long time. The game is scheduled to come out on July 19 but fans can pre-order it now.
This game is about 11 years in the making, with the last version coming out in July 2013. But with the NIL now in the college sports world, it made this game possible.
Fans have been patiently waiting for this game to drop and it's now only two months away. Make sure to mark the calendar for when it comes out and build the Bruins into a dynasty on your own terms.
