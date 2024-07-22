UCLA Football: Bruins Star Reacts To Himself In College Football 25
The new video game, College Football 25, has taken the sports world by storm. The game was over 10 years in the making and it has been a massive hit since it first became available last week.
Fans and athletes all around have enjoyed the game, especially with how realistic it feels. College athletes themselves were given a chance to be included in the game with the new Image, Name, and Likeness within the sport. Many did so but it's still surreal for them to play as themselves in a video game.
UCLA Bruins wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant spoke about the game and reacted to seeing himself within the experience.
“I’ve played the game and thrown it to myself a lot,” Sturdivant said at an event hosted by Men of Westwood to celebrate the release of the game. “I really like my speed on the game, I feel like I can get the ball to myself a lot. Everyone wants their rating to be a little bit higher but I’m cool with mine.”
The reaction from Sturdivant is a familiar one from the majority of athletes around the country. For the first time since 2014, college football has a game available for people to play.
Sturdivant is set to be a big part of what the Bruins will do this coming season and he is looking to make his mark this year. Last season, he posted 36 catches for 597 yards and four scores. If he can improve those numbers in this new system, the Bruins could see themselves being more competitive in the Big Ten.
