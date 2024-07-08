UCLA Football: Colts Star Praises Work Ethic of Laiatu Latu In Camp
Former UCLA standout Laiatu Latu is already making his mark with the Indianapolis Colts. Selected 15th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Latu is poised to make a significant impact on the team and create challenges for opposing offenses. The Colts drafted him for his immense potential, and Latu has the talent and work ethic to become a top player in the league.
Latu's new teammate, defensive end Kwity Paye, has already praised Latu's work ethic.
"He's a go-getter and a hard worker. He's all about football, man," Paye said of Latu. "All he wants to do is get better every single day. He wants to become the best pass rusher he can possibly be. He's always asking questions. What did you see here, Kwity? Seeing his attitude coming in, he has the right approach. He's very humble and he's ready to work. It's great for the room. He fits right in because we're all humble and ready to put our best foot forward. We all welcome criticism from our teammates and coaches."
Given Latu's journey, his dedication comes as no surprise. At 23, Latu has faced significant adversity, making any current obstacles seem minor by comparison. His resilience and determination are evident, and he has the skills to be a game-changer for the Colts' defense.
With his talent and drive, Latu could start making a difference from Game 1. His presence might be exactly what the Colts need to reach their goals this season. Keep an eye on Latu as he strives to lead his team to success.
More Bruins: Opponent Announced for Laiatu Latu's NFL Regular Season Debut with Colts