UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Addresses How Big Ten Impacts Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins are about to embark on a new journey as they enter into their first season in the Big Ten. While the competition will be much more challenging, the Bruins are embracing it fully.
UCLA has its work cut out for them as they will face much more stiff competition each season, with every game likely being a battle. It may take some time for the Bruins to get their footing in the conference but head coach DeShaun Foster is excited for what the move brings to the program as a whole.
While speaking on the Big Ten Network, Foster addressed how being in this new conference impacts recruitment.
"Most definitely. Because now I can tell parents, you can see your son play. It was tough coming into the Midwest and asking parents like hand your son over and let me take him back west and you might not see him play unless you come to see us. But now that we are going to be playing locally and around this area, I'm excited for that and I've seen a lot of parents that are open to it."
The Bruins, much like the rival USC Trojans, have a unique selling point with potential recruits going forward. They will be able to sell the school on the players being able to live in Southern California but also being able to play in some of the biggest games each season in college football.
The move to the Big Ten opens all sorts of doors for the Bruins and they have become somewhat of a sleeping giant when it comes to recruitment. If Foster and his staff can play their cards correctly, the Bruins could be a top program in college football over the next few years.