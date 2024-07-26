UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Explains His Practice Personality
The UCLA Bruins appeared in their first-ever Big Ten media day on Wednesday, welcoming them to the new conference. Despite some awkward moments at first, things seemed to go pretty smoothly for the Bruins.
There was a ton of excitement throughout the team and a new sense of energy under head coach DeShaun Foster. Foster takes over for former head coach Chip Kelly, who now is the offensive coordinator with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Foster has brought some new life to the program and established a culture in the short time that he has been around. Multiple players have raved about Foster and how he has brought them all together over the offseason.
While speaking to the Big Ten Network, Foster explained how he is different in practice. He unpacked it all.
"Just me as a player, I was never a 'raw raw' guy. I was into the game, I was locked in but I always felt that no matter what you do, it's still zero zero. So that's just the way I approach it. When we get out onto the field, that's when my personality comes out and that's when you gotta get going.
The Bruins have a tall task of trying to compete in the Big Ten but Foster has them believing in themselves. The competition will be much tougher this season so UCLA will have to be better in almost every way.
It will be a good test for the Bruins in year one within the conference to see what they are up against. Foster has his work cut out for him this year but there is some hope within the Bruins program for the first time in a long time.
