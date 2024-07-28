UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Unpacks Who Will Be 'Electric' For Bruins This Season
One UCLA football offensive player to keep an eye on during the 2024 season is Keegan Jones. Jones, who played wide receiver and was used as a utility player in 2023, will return to running back this season as a complementary back to T.J. Harden. Harden is the team's top running back, rushing for 827 yards and eight touchdowns at a rate of 5.3 yards per carry a season ago.
Jones returned for his sixth season at UCLA, where he looks to earn an expanded role in the team's offense. When asked about which offensive teammate was not getting enough attention at Big Ten Media Day, quarterback Ethan Garbers was too quick to say Jones.
"Keegan Jones," Garbers said. He's going to be electric for us, he's going to be all over the place. Running back, returning kicks, he's going to be great."
Jones also earned praise from head coach DeShaun Foster during Big Ten Media Day. Foster called Jones "explosive" and a speedy guy when asked about his running back room.
In 2023, Jones carried the ball 14 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 10.9 yards per carry. He also caught eight passes for 77 yards. He had his most production as a Bruin during the 2022 season, rushing the ball 73 times for 332 yards and two touchdowns and catching 21 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Garbers predicts that linebacker Carson Schwesinger will have a breakout year. Schwesinger enters his junior season after posting 12 total tackles and one sack in 2023.