UCLA Football: How to Watch Big Ten Media Day This Week
UCLA football will make its introduction into the Big Ten Conference this week during Big Ten Media Day at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Big Ten Media Day will take place from July 23-25, and UCLA will speak on Wednesday, July 24.
This will be the first time that the Big Ten meets up since conference realignment with four former Pac-12 teams joining the conference. UCLA will officially join the Big Ten on August 2. The Bruins will face their first Big Ten opponent as members of the conference on Sep. 14, when they host Indiana at the Rose Bowl.
How to Watch UCLA:
UCLA will kick off Day 2 of Big Ten Media Day on Wednesday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. The event will air on the Big Ten Network and will be available to watch on the FOX Sports app.
Who Will Speak for UCLA?
New head coach DeShaun Foster will attend his first media day as head coach and will begin by addressing the media with an opening statement. Also in attendance will be quarterback Ethan Garbers, linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, and defensive lineman Jay Toia.
What Other Teams Will Be There?
Five other Big Ten teams will speak on the same day as UCLA, including Iowa, Michigan State, USC, Nebraska, and Penn State.
On Day 1 of Big Ten Media Day, Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue, and Ohio State will address the media.
On Day 3, Oregon, Minnesota, Maryland, Washington, Indiana, and Michigan will talk to the media.
More UCLA: UCLA Football: Bruins 2025 Recruit Hyped For Future of Program