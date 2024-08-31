UCLA Football: How to Watch Bruins Season Opener Against Hawaii
The UCLA Bruins are finally beginning the NCAA Football season with a game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
This game marks multiple firsts for the Bruins. Not only will it be their debut into the Big Ten Conference, but DeShaun Foster and Eric Bieniemy are making their debuts as head coach and offensive coordinator respectively.
While UCLA is expected to take this game with ease, there are some factors working against them. First off, the Bruins will be traveling a long distance to face the Rainbow Warriors.
According to Bill Speros of bookies.com, the Bruins are traveling about 5,127 miles round trip for this game. In fact, UCLA will be traveling more than any other school in the Big Ten. They are estimated to travel 22,048 miles this season across a total of 26 timezones.
Additionally, Hawaii has already played a game this season, beating the Delaware State Hornets 35-14. This could give the team a bit of momentum as they wait for the Bruins at home.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Hawaii
UCLA vs. Hawaii will take place on Aug. 31st, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. It will take place at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI.
The game can be watched on television on CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App, and on Paramount+ with Showtime.
Betting Odds and What To Expect
Currently, the odds sit in favor of UCLA with a -13.5 spread and a 54.5 over/under. The money line sits at UCLA -556, Hawaii +446.
Foster is going to want to make a statement, so expect UCLA to come out on all cylinders in spite of the travel fatigue.
UCLA has a strong defense, especially when it comes to their pass rush and Hawaii had a dropback pass percentage of 70.5 percent last season. They showed more variety running the ball in their season opener, but it may not be enough to take down the Bruins.
Also, expect Ethan Garbers to have a breakout game. Last season, Garbers threw for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. In his senior year, he will come out to prove that he deserves that starting spot after battling for it for so long.
Junior running back T.J. Harden also makes his return after rushing for 827 yards and eight touchdowns last season. And he's only going to get better under the new offensive scheme.
